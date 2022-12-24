PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is accused of attacking her husband at the airport after reportedly finding improper pictures.

According to police, 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been charged with one count of domestic violence for assaulting her husband while the two were at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday

WCSC reports the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for an active domestic situation just before 3 p.m.

Officers said Barbour and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. However, she saw several “indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, leading to an argument.

According to an incident report, Barbour told authorities that she wanted to get away from her husband and fly back home.

Investigators said the woman’s husband denied being assaulted. But surveillance video showed Barbour kicking him, throwing his cell phone and attempting to hit him in the face.

Authorities said Barbour eventually admitted to them about hitting the victim.

The 55-year-old was then arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

