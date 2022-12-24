Panthers dominate run game, defeat Lions in coldest home game ever to keep playoff hopes alive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers dominated the run game and took home a Christmas Eve victory over the Detroit Lions (7-8) in the coldest game in franchise history at Bank of America Stadium.

With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit 37-23. The game was not only the coldest ever in Charlotte but the third-coldest in team history.

The victory keeps the Panthers (6-9) squarely in the NFC South division race with two games to play. If they win out, they’ll win the division and make the playoffs.

Behind running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, Carolina rushed for a franchise record 320 yards and totaled 571 net yards, also a team record.

They've really been running 😅 pic.twitter.com/iPJmFl3PF6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2022

Foreman (165) and Hubbard (125) became the first Carolina running back due to each rush for 100 yards in a game since Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams did so in 2009.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Raheem Blackshear, and Foreman all rushed for first-half touchdowns to give the Panthers a 24-7 halftime lead. The Panthers also set first-half records in total yards (364) and rushing yards (240).

Not only did the Panthers dominate on the ground but Darnold had success in the passing game, completing 15-of-22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver DJ Moore hauled in the touchdown and compiled 83 receiving yards. Kicker Eddy Pineiro connected on all three field goal attempts.

Carolina will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 1 in another must-win game.

