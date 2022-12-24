PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers dominate run game, defeat Lions in coldest home game ever to keep playoff hopes alive

The victory keeps the Panthers squarely in the NFC South division race with two games to play.
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs during the first half of an NFL football...
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers dominated the run game and took home a Christmas Eve victory over the Detroit Lions (7-8) in the coldest game in franchise history at Bank of America Stadium.

With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit 37-23. The game was not only the coldest ever in Charlotte but the third-coldest in team history.

The victory keeps the Panthers (6-9) squarely in the NFC South division race with two games to play. If they win out, they’ll win the division and make the playoffs.

Behind running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, Carolina rushed for a franchise record 320 yards and totaled 571 net yards, also a team record.

Foreman (165) and Hubbard (125) became the first Carolina running back due to each rush for 100 yards in a game since Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams did so in 2009.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Raheem Blackshear, and Foreman all rushed for first-half touchdowns to give the Panthers a 24-7 halftime lead. The Panthers also set first-half records in total yards (364) and rushing yards (240).

Not only did the Panthers dominate on the ground but Darnold had success in the passing game, completing 15-of-22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver DJ Moore hauled in the touchdown and compiled 83 receiving yards. Kicker Eddy Pineiro connected on all three field goal attempts.

Carolina will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 1 in another must-win game.

Also Read: Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
‘A difficult situation’: Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction

Latest News

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates with teammates guard Austin Corbett...
Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) takes the field during player introductions...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J....
Panthers’ identity stolen by Steelers’ D in 24-16 defeat