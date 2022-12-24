PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County

Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck struck a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322
Firefighter David Campbell (left)(Rock Hill FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday.

Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Deputies say both Campbell’s Chevrolet pickup truck and a tractor-trailer simultaneously collided with a tree in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

“It is with great sadness and regret to share the news regarding the passing of one of our own this morning, firefighter/paramedic David Campbell,” the Rock Hill Professional Firefighters Association wrote on Facebook. “He served on Engine 6, A-Shift and was truly well-liked throughout the Rock Hill Fire Department.”

Firefighters escorted Campbell’s body to Chester County late Friday.

“I can’t begin to express the sorrow and loss we have felt at Station 6 today,” Rock Hill FD captain Mac Thomas wrote on Facebook. “David made such an impact on each of us and we will always cherish those memories and good times. He loved telling us stories about Mandy and the kids. Our hearts break for them and we feel blessed that they shared him with us every third day.”

