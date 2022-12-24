PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner came up for the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

That would represent the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on Oct. 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough at about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
Power lines
Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction

Latest News

This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of...
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain
A man proposes to his girlfriend after saving the engagement ring from a house fire.
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil