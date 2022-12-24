Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main where he died from injuries.

Officers located a person of interest at the scene and took them into custody. At this time, officers are not currently looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Also Read: New photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released as search continues

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.