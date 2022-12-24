PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody

A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Marriott Hotel Homicide
Marriott Hotel Homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main where he died from injuries.

Officers located a person of interest at the scene and took them into custody. At this time, officers are not currently looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Also Read: New photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released as search continues

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
One person was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 85 at Glenwood Drive.
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

Latest News

Power lines
Duke Energy begins temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance