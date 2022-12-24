PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire

A man proposes to his girlfriend after salvaging her engagement ring in a house fire. (Source: KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas.

Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday.

Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who nearly lost everything in the fire.

“In the midst of this, we can still find a little bit of happiness,” Tilton said.

The couple said firefighters were able to save all of their Christmas presents, including an engagement ring that Kemper proposed with later Friday morning.

“One of the main things that were important to me in those Christmas presents was her engagement ring, and they [firefighters] actually did save it,” Kemper said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but a pet was found dead inside a home.

The Red Cross is helping families left homeless by the fire.

Officials said they believe an electrical issue caused the blaze, saying a resident reported experiencing electrical problems before the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
Power lines
Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction

Latest News

This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of...
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil