First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine but highs only in the 20 and 30s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s.

 First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, cold afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up next week with the dry conditions and sunshine that we get each day but until then, the arctic air will keep its grip on the Carolinas through Monday. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the teens in Charlotte to the single digits in the mountains. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and portions of the foothills until Sunday morning. For Sunday afternoon expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s.

We will finally start our warming trend on Monday. Most of Monday looks sunny but there will be a disturbance passing to our north by the afternoon that will bring some cloud cover into our area. Monday’s highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. Chances for rain will return Friday and New Year’s Eve as a cold front heads our way; high will warm into the lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire's WBTV app.

Happy Holidays!

