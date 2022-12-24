Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says.

As of 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 350,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. As many as half a million people were without power early Saturday. There are more than 60,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.

Duke Energy said they began short, temporary power outages due to the frigid temperatures. Emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

The majority of these outages will be restored remotely within 30-60 minutes, however, in some cases, a few will need to be dispatched, extending restoration times.

As extreme temps drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas we have begun short, temporary power outages. These emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/qwy23w94vc pic.twitter.com/imkI2JQba4 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 24, 2022

As of 1 p.m., Duke Energy said they are working to restore customers impacted by these outages and remaining storm outages.

“Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety. Your support can help keep power on for all,” the company said.

Blue Ridge Energy also forced rolling blackouts to reduce the use of electricity due to a generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold. The blackouts ended by 10:30 a.m.

Just a reminder…treat traffic lights out as 4-way stops. Some are doing it…some aren’t so be careful. pic.twitter.com/lQwMLMVwlG — Jamie Boll WBTV (@JamieBollWBTV) December 24, 2022

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say several traffic signals are out in and around the SouthPark mall area along Sharon Road, Fairview Road, and Park Road. There are also traffic signals out near Brookshire Boulevard north of Oakdale Road to Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

“If you approach an intersection and the traffic signals are out, and there is not an officer to direct traffic, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” CMPD says.

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another cold night ahead all across the #CLT region. #Christmas Day will start with temps in the single digits and teens. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/UNUorEAS2i — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 24, 2022

