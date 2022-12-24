Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says.
As of 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 350,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. As many as half a million people were without power early Saturday. There are more than 60,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
Duke Energy said they began short, temporary power outages due to the frigid temperatures. Emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
The majority of these outages will be restored remotely within 30-60 minutes, however, in some cases, a few will need to be dispatched, extending restoration times.
As of 1 p.m., Duke Energy said they are working to restore customers impacted by these outages and remaining storm outages.
“Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety. Your support can help keep power on for all,” the company said.
Blue Ridge Energy also forced rolling blackouts to reduce the use of electricity due to a generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold. The blackouts ended by 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say several traffic signals are out in and around the SouthPark mall area along Sharon Road, Fairview Road, and Park Road. There are also traffic signals out near Brookshire Boulevard north of Oakdale Road to Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
“If you approach an intersection and the traffic signals are out, and there is not an officer to direct traffic, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” CMPD says.
