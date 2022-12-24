Duke Energy begins temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers are without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says.

As of 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages and 531,097 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 100,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.

Duke Energy said they began short, temporary power outages due to the frigid temperatures. Emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

Blue Ridge Energy also forced rolling blackouts to reduce the use of electricity due to a generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold. The blackouts will occur on a rolling basis for one hour at a time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say several traffic signals are out in and around the SouthPark mall area along Sharon Road, Fairview Road, and Park Road. There are also traffic signals out near Brookshire Boulevard north of Oakdale Road to Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

“If you approach an intersection and the traffic signals are out, and there is not an officer to direct traffic, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” CMPD says.

