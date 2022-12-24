‘A difficult situation’: Duke Energy working to restore power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of customers are without power due to Duke Energy blackouts to help protect the power grid.

As of 4:30 p.m., there were over 2,000 active outages more than 65,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.

About half a million customers had service interrupted Saturday to maintain the energy grid.

Duke Energy said they began short, temporary power outages due to the frigid temperatures. Emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

As of 1 p.m., Duke Energy said they ended rotating outages and are working to restore customers impacted..

“This winter blast and customer demand has been unprecedented in recent history of our region and company,” said Jason Hollifield, Carolinas Storm Director. “Like other utilities, Duke Energy took action to protect the overall energy grid – avoiding damage that could have meant even longer outages.”

UPDATE: Emergency rotating outages have concluded in the Carolinas. Restoration for interrupted service should be completed today. Please continue to conserve energy without sacrificing safety. We appreciate your understanding and patience: https://t.co/S7qkdHqiaD. pic.twitter.com/R35tAF9Sq4 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 24, 2022

Blue Ridge Energy also forced rolling blackouts to reduce the use of electricity due to a generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold. The blackouts ended by 10:30 a.m.

The City of Rock Hill said Duke Energy has not provided a schedule on when these blackouts will end. Blackouts are expected to last 16-20 minutes and are possible until Monday.

“This is a difficult situation for many North Carolinians who are without power, but we expect every effort to be made to restore it soon, and we continue to be grateful for the line crews who are out working in the wind and cold to get the job done,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Gov. Cooper, Department of Public Safety and North Carolina Emergency Management officials remind everyone to be sure to properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure any electric generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Prevent fires by only using charcoal grills and kerosene lanterns outdoors.

Just a reminder…treat traffic lights out as 4-way stops. Some are doing it…some aren’t so be careful. pic.twitter.com/lQwMLMVwlG — Jamie Boll WBTV (@JamieBollWBTV) December 24, 2022

In the morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said several traffic signals were out in and around the SouthPark mall area along Sharon Road, Fairview Road, and Park Road. There are also traffic signals out near Brookshire Boulevard north of Oakdale Road to Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

“If you approach an intersection and the traffic signals are out, and there is not an officer to direct traffic, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” CMPD says.

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another cold night ahead all across the #CLT region. #Christmas Day will start with temps in the single digits and teens. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/UNUorEAS2i — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 24, 2022

