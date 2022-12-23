PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures to plummet as Arctic cold front moves through Carolinas

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As an arctic cold front moves through the Carolinas, temperatures will quickly drop from the 40s into the 20s this afternoon. The combination of frigid temperatures and gusty winds over 40 mph will produce dangerous wind chills for our entire area.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Falling temperatures, windy, and mostly sunny
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday to Sunday: Mostly sunny, frigid, and blustery
  • Monday: Sun and clouds, not as frigid

Cold, dry air will continue to move into the Charlotte Metro area today through the weekend. As an area of low pressure pushes into the northeast and high pressure builds over the Plains, even more blustery conditions can be expected in our area through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be bitterly cold early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be bitterly cold early Saturday morning.(Source: WBTV)

We will wrap up this Friday very cold and windy with temperatures in the teens and single digits. Tonight will be mostly clear and frigid with lows in the single digits; wind chills will range from -30 in the mountains to -5 in Charlotte. Wind chill warnings and advisories will be in effect for our area through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the coldest day of this frigid forecast with plenty of sunshine but highs only in the 20 and 30s. Around kickoff for the Panthers game, expect temperatures in the 20s. On Christmas Day temperatures will climb into the mid-30s by the afternoon.

We will finally start our warming trend on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

