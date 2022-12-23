PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

Fire in kitchen caused heavy damage
The kitchen was where the fire started, according to officials.
The kitchen was where the fire started, according to officials.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday.

Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy flames and smoke when they arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is helping four people who have been displaced by the fire.

