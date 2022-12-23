One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway.

According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the southbound lanes of I-85 at Glenwood Drive will be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available as to what led up to the crash.

