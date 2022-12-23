PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

No other information was immediately available.
The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway.

According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the southbound lanes of I-85 at Glenwood Drive will be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available as to what led up to the crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Kevin Gordon
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.

Latest News

Throughout the day on December 22 and December 23, Concord Fire Department firefighters will...
Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer
Crews were called to a fiery crash on the ramp to Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South in...
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte