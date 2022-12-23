PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte

The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire.
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured.

That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South.

The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire.

Medic said one person was seriously injured in that crash, which had cleared shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

