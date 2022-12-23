PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison

Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers.

Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu in a heavily guarded police convoy to the Department of Immigration, where he will wait for his travel documents to be prepared.

The country’s Supreme Court had ordered that Sobhraj, who was sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence. Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years.

The order also said he had to leave the country within 15 days.

Sobhraj’s attorney Gopal Siwakoti Chitan told reporters that the request for the travel documents must be made by the immigration department to the French embassy in Nepal, which could take some time. Offices are closed over the weekend for the Christmas holiday.

The court document said he had already served more than 75% of his sentence, making him eligible for release, and he has heart disease.

The Frenchman has in the past admitted to killing several Western tourists and he is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. However, his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.

Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi’s maximum-security Tihar prison on suspicion of theft but was deported without charge to France in 1997. He resurfaced in September 2003 in Kathmandu.

His nickname, The Serpent, stems from his reputation as a disguise and escape artist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Tabitha Carson speaks with WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at her home one day...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Kevin Gordon
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.

Latest News

Throughout the day on December 22 and December 23, Concord Fire Department firefighters will...
Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer
Breaking News
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-South Korea drills
Crews were called to a fiery crash on the ramp to Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South in...
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte