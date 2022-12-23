Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, as significant delays in the area are expected.

Thousands of power outages are being reported across the Carolinas as heavy winds move in.

