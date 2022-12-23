PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

A portion of South Boulevard is closed Friday morning in south Charlotte.
A portion of South Boulevard is closed Friday morning in south Charlotte.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, as significant delays in the area are expected.

Thousands of power outages are being reported across the Carolinas as heavy winds move in.

Check power outage maps here. Get real-time traffic updates here.

