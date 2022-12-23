PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Community gathers for second vigil as search continues for Madalina Cojocari

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for Madalina Cojocari.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for Madalina Cojocari.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Dec. 22, 2022
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search continues for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius community held another vigil Thursday night.

“We feel her, we want her to feel us,” Jules Wyatt said.

Wyatt is the owner of In Tune Soul Sangha Healing and Meditation Community Center in Cornelius. It was the site of Thursday’s candlelight vigil.

”It’s so important because we are all connected that we come together as like-minded people,” Wyatt said.

Strangers -- adults and children -- lit candles and mediated, praying for Madalina’s safe return.

“We’re not focusing on the frustration that everybody feels. Even we feel it,” Wyatt said. “This is a matter of bringing the focus to Madalina. Bring the focus to the person who does not have a voice right now. We can join together and we set the intention for her to feel like she is loved.”

Anyone who thinks they may have any information, no matter how small, is asked to call the police.

