Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather.

As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:

WinterFest at Carowinds

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens

Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival

In addition, the Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard will not begin until 6 p.m., rather than the originally scheduled 5 p.m., due to maintenance work following an overnight windstorm.

Currently, Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties are under a Wind Advisory, with gusts of up to 40 mph across the region.

A Special Weather Statement has also been issued for the region as a cold wave moves in.

As the arctic airmass has moved in, temperatures have dropped, sitting in the mid to upper 20s in Charlotte on Friday afternoon. Overnight and into Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the teens.

In the North Carolina mountains, wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. As a result, a Wind Chill Warning has been declared, as it could feel like 30-below zero in northwestern parts of the state.

