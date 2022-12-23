CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance; City claims CFO resigning unrelated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new assessment focusing on fixing Charlotte’s transit problems was released two days before Christmas. The assessment identified problems with trust, reliability and the finance department for Charlotte Area Transit System.

During a news briefing Friday, city officials said CATS CFO Blanche Sherman resigned but claimed the resignation was unrelated to the assesssment or any other review. The interim CFO comes from Charlotte Water.

CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle said the organization needs to be remade so that communication and responsibilities are clearer.

Cagle also told WBTV that RATP Dev, the contractor that manages the Bus Operations Division, will still be operating in the new year, despite the option for their contract to renew or expire happening on February 11th.

You can read the entire assessment here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.