PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some weighted blankets sold at Target have been recalled after two children died from becoming entrapped inside them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said in a news release that young children can get stuck inside the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets by unzipping it and going inside.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl reportedly got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April.

Target also received reports of two other children getting caught in the blankets.

The recall specifically involves the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets specifically sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through September 2022.

They weigh 6 pounds and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Anyone with a blanket containing one of the following item numbers should stop using it and contact Target for a refund:

· 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

· 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

· 097-02-0361(Pink)

· 097-02-0363 (Blue)

· 097-02-0364 (Gray)

· 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

· 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

· 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Contact Target at 800-400-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or to any Target store, or go online for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather

Latest News

. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation...
Catawba College earns Most Affordable Online designation for nursing program
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate reaches deal on $1.7 trillion package, pushing toward passage
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies