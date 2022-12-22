PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury-based Food Lion continues philanthropy efforts through Holidays

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion, a regional grocery store chain headquartered in Salisbury, continues its philanthropic giving through its charitable arm, Food Lion Feeds, this holiday season.

According to a news release, the Holidays Without Hunger program is committed to providing 1 million meals this holiday season. Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 27 million meals to neighbors in need. Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has also provided $1.1 million in grants to more than 500 organizations that combat food insecurity.

Food Lion Feeds partnered with Catawba College and Livingstone College’s football and basketball teams to provide meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Catawba and Livingstone combined for 24 sacks and therefore 24,000 meals during the football season. Food Lion Feeds will be giving 100 meals for every free throw made during the basketball season.

”We are humbled to kick off this annual campaign with an investment of 1 million meals to ensure that no one goes hungry during the holidays,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Every day, we help seniors, working families with children, veterans and others facing food insecurity. With the support of our customers, we want to ensure this holiday season is special for all of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

