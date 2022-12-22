PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death

The wife and mother of three was hit and killed while on the scene of another crash.
A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather
There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate

Officers investigating fatal University City-area shooting