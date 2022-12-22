CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday through Christmas Day

Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures.

Tonight: Cold rain moves in, slick spots possible in the mountains

Friday: Cold and blustery

Christmas Weekend: Frigid, but dry

Showers are moving in and will pick up in coverage and intensity overnight. Although it will be a cold rain for most, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our mountain communities until tomorrow morning as a light glaze of ice could develop. Be careful getting out the door!

Rain Chance Next 12 hours (WBTV)

Most of the rain will exit by mid-morning, leaving us with a cloudy and cool Thursday. Our arctic cold front will then be on our doorstep... Overnight into Friday morning, low-end accumulations of snow are expected in the mountains (1-3″), but that won’t be a concern any farther east. In fact, by the time most wake up on Friday, the precipitation will have cleared the area and the colder temperatures will be moving in!

⏰ Impact Timing Update:



Showers are moving in & will increase in coverage overnight! Slick spots in the mtns are possible for the Thu AM commute.



Snow is then expected in the mtns early Fri AM before it turns COLD & blustery.



Details on @WBTV_News now!#cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/bsKxMCbZYm — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) December 21, 2022

Temperatures will fall over the course of the day as winds gust over 35mph (up to 50mph in the mountains). This will yield wind chills of around -20-degrees in the mountains in close to 0 degrees in the piedmont by your Friday evening plans.

Winds will stay gusty through Christmas Eve, so plan on feels like temperatures in the teens if you’re heading to the Panthers game! By Christmas Day, we’ll be waking up to the teens and finally exceeding the freezing mark by the afternoon hours.

