Mecklenburg County gearing up to help homeless during freezing temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the arctic air rolls into our area tomorrow, people are looking for a way to stay warm.

Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope have warming shelters open right now.

And just announced late Thursday night – Block Love Charlotte will also open its doors Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to help make sure people are safe from the dangerous cold that’s ahead.

“Once again, I’m going to give you the bed count for each day. Tonight, it’s 55 beds,” someone said over a loudspeaker at Roof Above.

No one feels the cold like those who can’t escape it.

“My toes be feeling like the meat at the bottom of your deep freezer,” one resident said.

Dupree Bruton has been on the streets for years and said compassion for those in his position is key.

“If we really do care about people, we really need to care about the people who are out here,” he said.

To try to help out the 3,000 people who are homeless in Mecklenburg County, leaders are expanding hours and capacity of area shelters like Roof Above and the Salvation Army.

“Our mission is to end homelessness here in Charlotte,” Roof Above’s Melinda Wilshire said. “The reality is Charlotte is facing a housing crisis. It’s very difficult to find affordable housing.”

People started coming to the shelters on Thursday, looking for a break from the frigid air.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham is a longtime advocate for Charlotte’s homeless, and said many may not know the cold is coming.

“They don’t know it’s going to get cold because they don’t have access to television or the internet,” Cotham said.

But those who are aware of the impending temperature drop are happy they have a place to stay.

“I thank God that there are places like this that get donations and are willing to help on the coldest of nights,” one person said.

If you’d like to help out, Roof Above said you can drop off everything from blankets to men’s socks.

