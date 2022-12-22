First Alert Weather Days issued through Christmas Day as blustery conditions continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blustery conditions are likely to continue as we approach the holiday.

Tonight: Mountain snow, brief showers elsewhere.

Friday: Strong winds, falling temperatures, dangerous wind chills.

Christmas Weekend: Staying below freezing until Christmas afternoon.

The cold air we have been talking about since last week is on our doorstep! Anticipate above freezing temperatures for the rest of our Thursday evening plans, but be careful on the roads as low visibility is a concern.

Overnight, the arctic cold front will push a band of snow showers through the mountains and a brief band of showers elsewhere. This will quickly exit to the east by the time most of us wake up and the blustery conditions will then move in.

Wind chill alerts for the remainder of this week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High temperatures will be reached in the morning (ranging from the teens in the mountains to the 40s southeast of Charlotte) and will fall throughout the day. Add in wind gusts upwards of 50 mph at times, and wind chills will be down to dangerous levels.

Wind chill and wind alerts are in place for the entire area as a result. Be sure to charge up your devices, have multiple ways to safely stay warm, and secure or bring inside any outdoor Christmas decorations that may blow away.

Gusty winds will continue into Christmas Eve morning, allowing lows near 10 degrees in Charlotte to feel like 0 to -5 degrees.

Despite temperatures topping out (only) in the low 30s Saturday afternoon, ‘feels-like’ temperatures will likely stay in the teens for any fans heading to the Panthers game.

Winds eventually calm down into Sunday, but our cold temperatures will remain. Be sure to bundle up for any Christmas plans! At least by the afternoon hours, we’ll finally lift above the freezing mark in Charlotte.

Safe travels and Merry Christmas!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

