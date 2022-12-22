Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in eastern Rowan County.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on Bull Dog Lane near Morgan Road in Gold Hill. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Several pets were inside, but all managed to get outside safely.

The American Red Cross is helping three residents displaced by the fire. There were no injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

