Extremely cold air moves in after rain moves out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for cloudy, cold, and wet conditions to continue through midday. Once we are done with the rain, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in some extremely cold air for Friday into the holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Rain ending, cloudy and cold

First Alert Weather Day Friday : Mostly sunny, windy and colder

First Alert Weather Day Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, frigid

After the rain and freezing rain moves out of our area, an Arctic cold front will move through the Carolinas later tonight bringing gusty winds and frigid temperatures.

For today, expect rain early then cloudy and cold conditions this afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Look for afternoon highs in the 40s on Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

Tonight will remain cloudy and cold with temperatures staying in the 30s and 40s until Friday morning. There will be some light snow in the mountains with an inch or less accumulation.

In Charlotte, expect a passing shower overnight; otherwise, we should have mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be cold and blustery with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. With winds gusting over 30 mph and temperatures in the 20s, wind chill values will dip into the single digits.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our area from Friday evening until Saturday morning. Saturday will be the coldest day of this extreme cold snap with plenty of sunshine but highs only in the 20 and 30s. Christmas Day is on track to be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The outlook for next week looks dry with freezing and sub-freezing temperatures in the morning followed by highs in the 30s and 40s in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.