Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks.
Burst pipes caused by the cold can turn into a major cost to homeowners.
By Ron Lee and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready.

“It’s going to get cold. I don’t want my pipes to freeze; I’ve had that happen before,” Ann Smith said.

Not to invite problems of the past, Smith was shopping down at Blackhawk Hardware looking to protect her home from the freezing temperatures.

“They froze, and I had to get the mechanic to come out and thaw them out,” she said.

Smith was picking up a faucet insulator which she hopes will take care of the issue. She wasn’t the only one.

Workers at BlackHawk said they weren’t expecting their limited stockpile to last through the day on Wednesday, noting, “they’re just going like crazy.”

However, covering outside faucets is just the first line of defense. Experts said homeowners should disconnect their garden hoses because they’ll freeze and then back up into the pipe. It’s also important to keep the pipes in the home as warm as possible.

Service technicians are already preparing for an onslaught of calls for burst pipes as the weather worsens. And if things do go south and homeowners have water spilling out of a ruptured pipe, they have to know what to do first.

“The first thing to know is where their water shut-off is, so that they can prevent further damage,” a Blackhawk Hardware staff member said.

A faucet protector only cost $10, but experts say it could save homeowners hundreds in repairs.

