Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer

Crews are ready to tackle any power issues that may pop up this holiday season.
While the threat for severe weather isn't major in the Charlotte area, Duke Energy crews are prepared to tackle any issues that may arise.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As freezing temperatures and nasty rain creep into the Carolinas, keeping the lights on and heat roaring is crucial this holiday season.

When it comes to keeping the power on, the biggest threats are heavy wind and ice, which can knock down lines.

Duke Energy said it is not expecting widespread power outages, but crews across the area are already prepared to handle any issues that may pop up.

“We look at historical data, so that can be what’s happened in the past, we use real time analysis so what we know is happening right now and then predictive models to predict outcomes,” Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka said.

She said they also regularly test the power grid to ensure it can handle peak demand.

If you do lose power though, you can report it by calling 1-800-POWER, or by going to duke-energy.com/outages.

Despite the potential weather threat, there are ways that you can prepare.

“If you have an emergency supply kit, it’s always great to update that,” Kureczka said. “That can just be anything you’d need for a couple of weeks, medicines, water, non-perishable foods, things like that.”

Making sure you have charged batteries and working flashlights in the home are also good steps to take ahead of potentially bad weather.

Kureczka said that while we’re not expecting snow or ice beyond the mountain regions right now, Duke Energy will remain prepared should it come our way in the new year.

Related: Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

