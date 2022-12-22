PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies charge NC man after infant hospitalized for broken bones

David Ochoa Ocampo
David Ochoa Ocampo(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a 22-year-old for abusing an infant in Marion.

Deputies said on Dec. 6, Detective Brown received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services. The report alleged an infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with numerous broken bones and a head injury.

The Sheriff’s Office said David Ochoa Ocampo was arrested by Brown on Dec. 19 and charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury following the investigation.

A magistrate issued Ocampo a $100,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested during Upstate traffic stop

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather

Latest News

A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the...
SC lawmaker to introduce bill that would send South Carolinians to space
Federal prosecutors allege Lindberg, employees conspired to defraud N.C. Dept. of Insurance
. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation...
Catawba College earns Most Affordable Online designation for nursing program
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her