CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target on University Boulevard. Officers say that based on her history and mental health, they are concerned for her well-being.

Public's Assistance Requested in Missing Person Investigation https://t.co/tzTPBsHqNu — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 22, 2022

Nichols is described as a 5′5″ Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is said to weigh around 130 pounds and was last seen in dark brown sweatpants with a purple and brown long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

