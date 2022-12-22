Catawba College earns Most Affordable Online designation for nursing program

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has been included in Intelligent.com’s list of the Most Affordable Online RN to BSN programs in 2023. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.

“The Catawba College RN-BSN program provides an affordable and flexible option for Associate Degree nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing,” said Dr. Valerie Rakes, Catawba’s Nursing Department Chair. “Our students choose Catawba’s RN-BSN program because of cost, ease of completing the program, and the attention given to every student by program faculty.”

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as master’s, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.6% for those with a doctorate.

To access the complete ranking, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-online-rn-to-bsn-programs/#catawba_college

