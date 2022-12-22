Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl as a starter, the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Burns, 24, is the team’s only Pro Bowl selection and he will make his second-straight appearance in the league all-star game. Burns becomes the first Carolina player to be named a Pro Bowler in back-to-back years since Luke Kuechly and Trai Turner did so from 2018-19.

This year, the game will transition from an exhibition game to a skills contest and flag football event in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.

In his fourth NFL season, Burn is currently fourth in the NFC and 10th in the NFL in sacks with 10.5.

Going back to Vegas 😎 pic.twitter.com/8CKx1Z8n63 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 22, 2022

Burns has played in 62 career games so far and has 36.0 career sacks. The only player in franchise history with more is Julius Peppers, who had 42.5 from 2002-06, and ranks fourth on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 159.5 career sacks.

Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, who led the fan voting for NFC punters at one point, was named the first alternate at punter.

Six other Panthers players earned recognition as alternates, with special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. and long snapper JJ Jansen named second alternates, cornerback Jaycee Horn a third alternate, center Bradley Bozeman and safety Jeremy Chinn fourth alternates, and linebacker Shaq Thompson a fifth alternate.

Carolina (5-9) will face the Detroit Lions at home on Christmas Eve as they continue to stay in the NFC South race with just three games remaining.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who currently have the best record in the NFL, led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections.

