Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped "to not lose hope."
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

