Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A bail bondsman will not be charged after shooting and killing a wanted man over the summer near Gastonia, the district attorney said.

That shooting happened on June 3 on Diane 29 Theater Road. Police responded and learned that 24-year-old Dalton Lee Lewis had been shot multiple times while agents with Faith Bail Bonding tried to apprehend him, according to district attorney Travis Page’s office.

Lewis later died from his injuries.

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.

Related coverage:

Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting

Prosecutors said the court issued a Dec. 29, 2021 order for Lewis’ arrest following a missed court appearance.

When agents with Faith Bail Bonding attempted to lawfully apprehend Lewis as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a home on Diane 29 Theater Road, he presented a firearm to the bondsmen and was shot and killed, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The District Attorney’s Office has determined that the bondsman acted in defense of fellow bondsmen lawfully attempting to apprehend Mr. Lewis; therefore, the shooting death of Dalton Lee Lewis is ruled a justifiable homicide and no criminal charges will be filed,” a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.