PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says

That shooting happened on June 3 on Diane 29 Theater Road.
Police were called to Diane 29 Theater Road in the Gastonia area in June following a deadly...
Police were called to Diane 29 Theater Road in the Gastonia area in June following a deadly shooting involving a bail bondsman.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A bail bondsman will not be charged after shooting and killing a wanted man over the summer near Gastonia, the district attorney said.

That shooting happened on June 3 on Diane 29 Theater Road. Police responded and learned that 24-year-old Dalton Lee Lewis had been shot multiple times while agents with Faith Bail Bonding tried to apprehend him, according to district attorney Travis Page’s office.

Lewis later died from his injuries.

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.

Related coverage:

Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting

Prosecutors said the court issued a Dec. 29, 2021 order for Lewis’ arrest following a missed court appearance.

When agents with Faith Bail Bonding attempted to lawfully apprehend Lewis as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a home on Diane 29 Theater Road, he presented a firearm to the bondsmen and was shot and killed, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The District Attorney’s Office has determined that the bondsman acted in defense of fellow bondsmen lawfully attempting to apprehend Mr. Lewis; therefore, the shooting death of Dalton Lee Lewis is ruled a justifiable homicide and no criminal charges will be filed,” a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather
There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

Kevin Gordon
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.
Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped...
Salisbury-based Food Lion continues philanthropy efforts through Holidays
The fire was heaviest near the back of the home.
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
Service technicians are preparing for an onslaught of calls about burst pipes as the Arctic...
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in