Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in New York. The Tar Heels won 89-84 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(Julia Nikhinson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night.

Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (9-4), who were coming off an 89-84 overtime win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday, have won four games in row.

Coverage: Inaugural Jumpman Invitational brings college hoops’ big names to Charlotte

Kobe Bufkin led Michigan (7-4) with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jett Howard made 6 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points.

Bacot scored inside, Love followed with a 3-pointer and Bacot converted a three-point play that gave UNC the lead for good with 4:09 left in the first half. Davis added two 3s, the latter of which capped an 18-4 run that made it 41-32 with 59 seconds remaining.

North Carolina shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and scored 40 points in the paint.

Davis hit a 3-pointer before Pete Nance was fouled as he threw down a dunk and made the and-1 free throw to give UNC an nine-point lead with 5:45 to play. The Wolverines scored 11 of the next 15 points — including 3s by Joey Baker and Terrance Williams II — to trim their deficit to 73-71 when Bufkin made a jumper with 1:23 to play. Davis answered with a runner off the glass 34 seconds later and Michigan got no closer.

Also Read: Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

