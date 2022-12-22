PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.

The boy spent several days in an area hospital.
Kevin Gordon
Kevin Gordon(Union County Sheriff's Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio.

EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics determined his symptoms were those of a drug overdose and administered Naloxone (Narcan) to him.

He was taken to an area hospital where a drug screen revealed he had ingested Fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The child spent several days receiving critical medical care, but has since recovered, deputies said.

The child’s father, 37-year-old Kevin Gordon, was charged with felony child abuse and resist, delay, and obstruct.

“The job of any parent is to protect their children and to ensure they are cared for in a safe environment. The failure to do that by the child’s father in this case along with the presence of deadly narcotics in this child’s environment nearly led to the 6-year-old victim losing his life,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a press release. “I am thankful that deputies, paramedics, and hospital staff were able to provide critical medical care quickly that ultimately saved this child’s life.”

Gordon was given a secured bond of $5,000.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

