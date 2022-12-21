What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police officer Jerry Rodriguez.

“This is a very troubling case and there’s red flags for police and investigators right away,” Rodriguez told WBTV. “In addition to being a 35-year expert in law enforcement, I’m a father. I’m a grandfather and my heart goes out to Madalina.”

Rodriguez is not part of Madalina’s investigation but he’s been involved in missing persons searches throughout his law enforcement career, which includes the Los Angeles Police Department, Baltimore Police Department and work as a private investigator. Currently, he is also an expert witness in police-related incidents.

In cases like Madalina’s, where do investigators start?

“We start with the immediate area, her bedroom, the house, underneath the house, the backyard. And you start going from there and expanding. You have multiple avenues of interest. You want to interview the parents while conducting a search. That search will take you based on what the geography around the house...lakes...or anything going on,” he said.

He says he found it troubling that stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, went to Michigan even though no one had seen Madalina. The fact mom, Diana Cojocari, waited to report her disappearance was also a red flag.

“I think one of the first things you realize is the delay in making notifications. I’m troubled with that. I’m troubled with a mother’s continuous or continuing reluctance to cooperate,” Rodriguez said.

Cornelius police say they are looking for anyone who may be able to help them get an exact timeline of when Madalina disappeared.

That is important, he said.

He says you want to ask her classmates, other parents what they may know.

“There is another piece here that the community, the school, the friends can help with and that’s the history. What was her relationship with her parents? Did she come to school with any bruises? Was there any issues? That’s going to be very important. Interviewing and gathering much information as possible is going to be very helpful,” he said.

Rodriguez added no information is too small in a case such as Madalina’s.

