Salisbury Police and Gerry Wood Auto Group partner to deliver 118 new bicycles to kids

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury hit the streets in full force on Wednesday, not to try and catch the bad guys, but to spread Christmas cheer by giving away more than 100 new bicycles. It’s the 21st year that a local car dealer has purchased the bikes and partnered with police for this big giveaway.

The car dealers, Gerry Wood and his wife Brenda, have a son who is a police officer in Canada, and he actually brought the idea to his parents 21 years ago. The first year was a success and the tradition has continued.

Parents and guardians fill out an application and if it’s approved, the kids get new bikes with helmets. The day begins with all the bikes being taken out of the showroom at the dealership and then loaded in to every vehicle the police department has, then they go all over Salisbury and into some parts of the county making the deliveries.

“What we wanted to do was have the first experience a young child has with an officer of the law to be a positive one. So what we did was that if we could provide something for the police to give to these children and make it a happy moment that the first impression would go a long way,” Brenda Wood said.

Wood also shared one story of how delivering a bike affected one officer.

“The child looked at him with adoration and said I want to be a cop when I grow up so I can make kids happy, and that made it all worthwhile,” Wood said.

“We as police officers and other members of the community, because the Woods are supporting care about them and it’s not always a negative interaction with the police,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

This year’s event is bittersweet for both partners. The Woods are retiring and selling the dealership, and Salisbury Police Chief Stokes is also retiring.

“These positive events, community interactions, that’s the thing that makes it all worthwhile,” Stokes said.

“It is a relationship that we respect, and we cherish, and it will be very difficult to step away from it,” Wood said. “We are selling the business to another auto dealer. I have spoken with them and said how important it is that they carry on this tradition and I’m optimistic that they will do so and I have no reason to think they won’t.”

In 21 years more than 2500 new bicycles have been given away. 118 new bikes were taken out of the showroom on Wednesday. Brenda Wood said if it hadn’t been for a supply chain issue, they would have given away 150.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.