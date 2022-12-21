PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: 41 dogs rescued from home living in ‘horrible conditions’

Lakewood police say they rescued dozens of dogs from a home this week,. (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor, Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio said about 41 dogs, mostly beagles, were recovered from a home Monday after they were found living in “horrible conditions.”

Officials conducted a search warrant on the house after a concerned resident called authorities about the conditions.

Police said the residence was littered with feces and that a man in his 60s lived in the home. The City of Lakewood reportedly declared the home uninhabitable and condemned it.

WOIO reports the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter to get checked.

According to authorities, the case is pending possible charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance
Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns