New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates.

New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie.

Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the most physically fit throughout the physical training portions of BLET. Deputy Garren was awarded “Top Gun” for having the highest overall shooting average during the firearms portion of BLET.

