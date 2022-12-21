PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture

Billy Locklear
Billy Locklear(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area.

When deputies went to the home, they said they found Billy Locklear in the backyard holding a comforter with wrapped presents from the home in the comforter.

Investigators said Locklear broke into the home of his estranged wife and then set furniture from home on fire in the yard.

Locklear was arrested and faces several charges including breaking and entering and burning personal property.

He is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance
Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

Latest News

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate
The project will expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 rural communities across North...
Salisbury to receive part of $10.4 Million in funding for on-demand transit services in rural North Carolina
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted