Mecklenburg County shelters to expand hours, capacity ahead of freezing temperatures

The expanded service comes after N.C. declared a State of Emergency due to extreme weather.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County will expand their hours and capacity ahead of freezing temperatures later this week, officials said on Wednesday.

The shelters will begin activation of their extreme weather protocols on Friday, Dec. 23. Low temperatures on Friday and through the end of the weekend are expected to dip into the teens, with chances for precipitation.

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are working together to provide the expanded support.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, street outreach groups will visit homeless encampments to encourage anyone living unsheltered to visit a shelter. They will also provide information on how to access shelter. Those who decline shelter will be provided blankets and sleeping bags, if needed.

Roof Above’s Day Services Center will be remain open until 4 p.m. daily on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25. The extended hours include access to restrooms, handwashing stations and outside radiated heaters.

Men in need of shelter can report to Roof Above’s location at 1210 North Tryon Street beginning at 4 p.m. daily.

Women and families in need of a place to stay can dial 211 or visit the shelter at 534 Spratt Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those needing transportation to the shelters, select CATS buses will drive passengers to the two locations free of charge during the day. Routes 21, 22 and 26 will take passengers to the Spratt Street shelter, while Routes 11 and 21 will drop off at the North Tryon Street shelter.

