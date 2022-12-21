Henkel celebrates completion of Salisbury facility expansion

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
The site has more than 217,000 sq. ft. of production space, including the new UV acrylics operation, and employs 230 employees with 20 jobs expected to be added in 2023.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Henkel, a global leader of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, celebrated the expansion of its operations in Salisbury.

According to a press release from the Rowan EDC, this expansion of Henkel’s existing site brings a new 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) and broadens the company’s capabilities to provide more sustainable and innovative PSA solutions to the tape, label, medical, and graphics films markets to meet increasing demand.

“The new production area at the Salisbury facility is a major investment for Henkel and represents the first large-scale UV hotmelt production plant outside of Europe, creating a tremendous resource for our customers in North America,” said Bruno Motta, Global Project Manager, UV Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives at Henkel, in a press release.

Henkel’s Salisbury facility manufactures adhesives under the leading brand LOCTITE used extensively in the packaging, consumer goods and electronics markets. The Salisbury plant became part of the Henkel manufacturing network in 2008 following the company’s acquisition of the National Starch adhesives business. The site has more than 217,000 sq. ft. of production space, including the new UV acrylics operation, and employs 230 employees with 20 jobs expected to be added in 2023.

Henkel’s significant investment in Salisbury was announced in July 2019, followed by the start of construction in August 2020. Members of the Rowan EDC team attended a celebration event at the new Henkel facility last week.

