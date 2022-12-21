PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia police searching for missing 16-year-old

The teen was last seen four days ago.
Mikaela Goodson was last seen Dec. 17.
Mikaela Goodson was last seen Dec. 17.(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Mikaela Goodson was last seen leaving her home off Keith Drive on Dec. 17.

She is described as a 5′7″ white female weighing around 155 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde and pink streaks and has her nose and tongue pierced.

Goodson was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweatpants with Spongebob Squarepants on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0071. Callers may remain anonymous.

