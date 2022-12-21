PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gaston Co. police looking for man wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery

One of the two suspects has been arrested.
Dawan Al-Taria Myers
Dawan Al-Taria Myers(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint in early December.

Officers say Julio Angel Escalera Padilla and Dawan Al-Taria Myers robbed the Family Dollar at 2001 Davis Park Road on Dec. 9 before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

[Gaston County authorities searching for 2 Family Dollar armed robbery suspects, offering $1K reward]

Padilla was arrested by police almost two weeks later. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Julio Angel Escalera Padilla
Julio Angel Escalera Padilla(Gaston County Police Department)

Police are still looking for Myers, who is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

He is described as a Black male between the ages of 35 and 45 years old, standing between 5′5″ and 5′8″ and weighing 230 to 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police Detective C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information provided in this case.

