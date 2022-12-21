PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners

Oxford + Lee was named "Best Themed Display."(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations.

Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff who accompanied the group included Fern Blair, Alyssa Nelson, LaToya Price, and Jenni Pfaff.

LORA BELLE, won Best Overall with their style and symmetry throughout the displays. Twinkling garland adorned with pink bows drapes the awning, while two small Christmas trees welcome shoppers into the store. A pink cupcake crowns the Nutcracker as he stoically guards this Winter Wonderland.

OXFORD + LEE earned Best Themed display with its merry ribbons and Brewdolph, the Ice-Cold Reindeer. The collection of holly is sure to bring good cheer.

GRACEFUL BEAUTY LOUNGE won Best Children’s display as Winnie the Pooh sports his Santa Hat and sweater while Mickey and Minnie Mouse kiss under the mistletoe.

THE LETTERED LILY DESIGN STUDIO with windows filled with holiday-themed stationery easily won Most Creative display.

Best Nostalgic display went to SHARP TRANSIT (in the Kress Building), as their Frosty the Snowman and a tree loaded with ornaments will take visitors back in time to a cozy holiday.

HMC BANKETT STATION won Best New Business display with an enchanting arrangement of twinkling trees throughout.

Best Nighttime display once more went to BARNHARDT JEWELERS and brings holiday magic with sparkly silver and gold throughout the display of nutcrackers, twinkling trees, ribbons and ornaments.

LA PASTA ITALIAN GRILL won Best Classic with a light, airy display. Light bulbs of varied colors hung in the windows lined with sparkly garland and a beautiful tree adorned with poinsettia petals.

Most Festive went to GRIFFIN’S GUITARS as shoppers can almost hear the holiday music being played as they walk by this harmonious array of huge ornaments, guitars and drums. “Pa rum-pa-pum-pum!”

TONYAN GRACE BOUTIQUE won for Most Whimsical display for its layered “chic”, posh painted windows and trees with pops of blue embedded in a snowy Winter landscape.

The CAC especially wants to acknowledge the Veteran trees gracing the windows of the Wells Fargo Building. The trees honor fallen members of the branches of U.S. Military.

Honorable mentions go to the painted windows of Santos Italian Grill, Salisbury Kicks, Soulful Nutrition, Fish Bowl and Touch of Grey.

Next year, the CAC will open the process so the public can vote for the winners. Details will be announced in early winter 2023.

