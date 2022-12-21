Children’s medicine flying off the shelves as respiratory virus cases rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials say RSV cases are declining in children, while at the same time cases of COVID-19 and the flu are going up.

Because of that, parents are having a hard time finding cold medicine for their children.

On Tuesday, CVS and Walgreens announced they were limiting the amount of children’s medicines parents can buy.

While this has some parents concerned, Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say there are still ways to get a hold of the medicine children need.

“We are aware of some of the outages. I’ve been to the store myself and have seen that it’s looking a bit bare,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said. “And I know it can be frustrating when the things that aren’t on the shelf that folks need. But there are a number of pharmacy locations in our community and I recognize things may not be directly available next door where you’re used to going, but I would encourage folks to continue to check around and also to call ahead someplace, to see if they have what you need.”

Washington also said parents should check in with their child’s pediatrician to see if there are other alternatives they can buy.

He added that parents may have better luck finding a generic medication, rather than the usual name brands.

