Charlotte TikToker raises $6K to surprise a local McDonald’s worker
A recent TikTok video has tons of people donating thousands of dollars to cheer up a McDonald’s employee in Huntersville.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - In the now-viral video, local real estate agent Maceon McCracken documents a recent trip to McDonald’s with her dog Wynnona.
- “Is your friend here today?” McCracken asks Wynnona as the pup whimpers with excitement, knowing exactly what she’s about to get — a treat from her favorite McDonald’s drive-thru.
“I’m so glad you came today, I’ve been having a really rough day,” the employee told McCracken, voice cracking off camera. “Your dog is making me happy.”
Context: McCracken explains in the video they drove to that McDonald’s just so Wynnona could pay that specific employee a visit. “We live in Cornelius now…so we came here just to see you.”
- You can’t see the employee in the video, but tons of locals immediately recognized her through McCracken’s description — she’s often spotted wearing cool hats.
- The comments section immediately blew up with support for the employee. “Can we get a go fund me for McDonald’s worker and surprise her with some money for the holiday? Maybe she’s behind bills,” one person wrote and got over 20K likes.
- McCracken did just that and raised $6,305 in 48 hours.
Driving the news: McCracken delivered the money and a few gifts to the McDonald’s employee on Tuesday.
- “I’m a nobody, and 600 strangers want to give me money?” she told McCracken.
The bottom line: Simple acts of kindness go a long way. “I thought it was just an important lesson because something so small can really make someone’s day,” said McCracken.
