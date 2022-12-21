Charlotte TikToker raises $6K to surprise a local McDonald’s worker.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - In the now-viral video, local real estate agent Maceon McCracken documents a recent trip to McDonald’s with her dog Wynnona.

“Is your friend here today?” McCracken asks Wynnona as the pup whimpers with excitement, knowing exactly what she’s about to get — a treat from her favorite McDonald’s drive-thru.

“I’m so glad you came today, I’ve been having a really rough day,” the employee told McCracken, voice cracking off camera. “Your dog is making me happy.”

Context: McCracken explains in the video they drove to that McDonald’s just so Wynnona could pay that specific employee a visit. “We live in Cornelius now…so we came here just to see you.”

You can’t see the employee in the video, but tons of locals immediately recognized her through McCracken’s description — she’s often spotted wearing cool hats.

The comments section immediately blew up with support for the employee. “Can we get a go fund me for McDonald’s worker and surprise her with some money for the holiday? Maybe she’s behind bills,” one person wrote and got over 20K likes.

McCracken did just that and raised $6,305 in 48 hours

Driving the news: McCracken delivered the money and a few gifts to the McDonald’s employee on Tuesday.

“I’m a nobody, and 600 strangers want to give me money?” she told McCracken.

The bottom line: Simple acts of kindness go a long way. “I thought it was just an important lesson because something so small can really make someone’s day,” said McCracken.

