Charlotte FC trades for No. 1 draft pick, select Clemson’s Hamady Diop

Diop, a versatile defender who played three years at Clemson, won the 2021 NCAA College Cup
Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the...
Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Soccer Tournament championship match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Football Club traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Soccer Super Draft on Wednesday evening and selected Clemson’s Hamady Diop.

In exchange for the number one pick from St. Louis CITY SC, Charlotte FC traded $200K in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200K in 2024 GAM and an additional $50K GAM if certain incentives are made, according to the club.

St. Louis will also receive Charlotte FC’s 2023 20th overall pick.

Also Read: Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced

Diop, a versatile defender who played three years at Clemson, won the 2021 NCAA College Cup and helped the Tigers pitch nine shutouts across his 20 starts. He contributed three goals and three assists.

Prior to the draft, Diop, 20, was one of 11 elite collegiate underclassmen signed to a Generation adidas contract.

Diop was named to the second-team All-ACC team in both his sophomore (2021) and junior (2022) seasons. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2020.

Last season, Charlotte FC selected midfielder Ben Bender as the No. 1 pick in the Super Draft.

